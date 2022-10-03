Indian skipper Rohit Sharma is known for his aggressive batting that has given nightmares to numerous world-class bowlers. Ever since he has begun leading the side, his animated avatars have been on display. But in personal life, when he is away from the field, his generosity and humbleness never fail to win the hearts of his fans.

One such Rohit Sharma fan took to her Instagram profile and described how she was overwhelmed by his gesture. The fan, named Khushboo, shared a picture with Rohit and her nieces, stating that the Indian skipper approached her after knowing that she was a fan of him. Rohit even clicked pictures with Khushboo and her family members.

"It is said that every picture has a story behind it.. This is one such story to tell.. When Rohit Sharma came to know that I'm his fan.. He himself approached me..talked sweetly to my nieces..I was so startled.. I started blabbering about how I was his huge fan," Khushboo mentioned on her Instagram post.

IND vs SA, 2nd T20I: Snakes Grab Headline After Making an On-field Guest Appearance Guwahati “And realising this mid-way I asked if I was wasting his time and he politely said.. No absolutely not… I even forgot to ask him for a picture.. And he asked me " do you want a picture.. Come let me take one for you! “Still pinching myself! @rohitsharma45 thank you so much sir.. This meant a lot to me," she added.

Rohit had a great night in Guwahati with the bat in hand. He may have missed out on a half-century but his 37-ball 43 got India a terrific start. He forged a 96-run opening stand with partner KL Rahul who scored 57 runs in 28 balls.

After the collective batting effort led by fifties from Suryakumar Yadav and K.L Rahul took India to 237/3, Miller hit an unbeaten, brilliant 106 off 47 balls, laced with eight fours and seven sixes, to also become the leading run-scorer for South Africa in T20Is.

