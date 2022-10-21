Sachin, Jaffer & Others Congratulate Ireland For Super 12 But Sad for West Indies

West Indies, the two-time world champions, have faced a huge blow in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 as they have been knocked out of the tournament.

In the last Round 1 game in Hobart, Ireland defeated Nicholas Pooran-led side by nine wickets. While, Windies entered the tournament as one of the biggest probables for Super 12 but Andrew Balbirnie-led Irishmen showed them the path back to Caribbean.

Earlier in the day, Windies won the toss and opted to bat. But, it led to no fruition as the Men in Maroon surrendered against a stable Irish bowling attack. Gareth Delany returned with career-best figures of 3/16, helping his team restrict the West Indies to 146/5.

In the chase game, veteran Ireland opener Paul Stirling took the charge and smashed an unbeaten 66 off 48 balls. Stirling, first stitched an impressive 73-opening stand with captain Andrew Balbirnie and then went onto dominate over Windies with 77 runs for the unbroken second wicket stand with Lorcan Tucker (45 not out). An all-round effort thus led Ireland to the Super 12 stage of the ongoing tournament with 15 balls to spare.

After cruising into Super 12, cricket fraternity hailed Ireland’s efforts but expressed disappointment towards West Indies. Here’s a look at some of the reactions.

In the last five T20 World Cups, Ireland failed to get past the round 1 but this time around they came up with good homework and impressed everyone with the style of play, especially West Indies who seemed clueless on Friday (October 21).

Delany was named the Player of the Match for his outstanding bowling effort wherein he took crucial wickets of West Indies opener Evin Lewis, skipper Nicholas Pooran, and hitter Rovman Powell.

After the match, Delany said, “Incredible day for us, to get over the line in the fashion we did was amazing. Nathan Hauritz came up with the plan to keep it simple and be defensive, knowing they would come hard. Personally it’s a dream come true, delighted. Campher’s knock the other day gave us a chance and now we’re through. Look forward to the next few weeks."

Brief scores: West Indies 146/5 in 20 overs (Brandon King 62 not out, Johnson Charles 24; Gareth Delany 3/16, Simi Singh 1/11) lost to Ireland 150/1 in 17.3 overs (Paul Stirling 66 not out, Lorcan Tucker 45 not out; Akeal Hosein 1/38) by nine wickets.

