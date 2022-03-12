STK vs HIT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s MCA T20 Super Series 2022 match between Strikers and Hitters: Strikers and Hitters will have a go at each other in the sixth match of the MCA T20 Super Series 2022. The game will be conducted at the Kinrara Academy Oval at 01:30 PM IST on March 12, Saturday.

Strikers are doing a fabulous job in the championship. The team is yet to lose a game as they have won three matches while their one fixture was washed out. With seven points, they are sitting at the top of the points table. Bowlers have been the x-factor in the team as they have restricted the opposition under 155 runs in all three games.

Coming to Hitters, the team will be searching for its first victory on Saturday. The team couldn’t play its first two games due to persistent rain. Playing the third match against Strikers, the team was hammered by ten wickets. The club ended up with only 123 runs and Strikers chased the total within 14 overs.

Ahead of the match between Strikers and Hitters; here is everything you need to know:

STK vs HIT Telecast

Strikers vs Hitters game will not be telecast in India

STK vs HIT Live Streaming

The MCA T20 Super Series 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

STK vs HIT Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Kinrara Academy Oval at 01:30 PM IST on March 12, Saturday.

STK vs HIT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Virandeep Singh

Vice-captain: Dhivendran Mogan

Suggested Playing XI for STK vs HIT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Ainool Haqqiem

Batters: Virandeep Singh, Syed Aziz, Ainool Hafizs, Ahmad Faiz

All-rounders: Fitri Sham, Aimal Khan

Bowlers: Anwar Rahman, Pavandeep Singh, Dhivendran Mogan, Santosh Kumar

STK vs HIT Probable XIs

Strikers: Aimal Khan, Ainool Hafizs, Virandeep Singh, Dhivendran Mogan, Shankar Sathish, Michael Masih, Anas Malik, Santosh Kumar Nair, Ammar Uzair Fikri(wk), Fitri Sham, Anwar Rahman

Hitters: Muhammad Luqman Hakimi, Ainool Haqqiem (WK), Syed Aziz, Mohammad Haziq Aiman, Ahmad Faiz, Pavandeep Singh, Asby Tan Haris, Muhammad Irfan, Arif Ullah, Syazrul Ezat Idrus, Mohammad Siyadat Ramli

