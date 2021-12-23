FOR DREAM 11: STR vs HEA dream11 team prediction and tips Final check captain vice-captain and probable playing XIs for Big Bash League 2021/22 between Adelaide Strikers and Brisbane Heat December 23, 1:45 pm IST

STR vs HEA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Big Bash League 2021/22 match between Adelaide Strikers and Brisbane Heat:

Adelaide Strikers will clash against Brisbane Heat in the 18th match of the 2021 edition of the Big Bash League 2021-22. The two teams will go up against each other for the first time in the tournament at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide at 1:45 pm IST on December 23, Thursday.

Adelaide Strikers are struggling in the tournament. The team has disappointed so far and the viewers will be hoping for Strikers to make a comeback. They have won just one out of four league matches so far. Adelaide lost their last two games on the trot against Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers by 49 runs and four wickets respectively.

Brisbane Heat are also experiencing a similar ride in the competition. They have standings at the second-last place with four points from three losses and one victory. Brisbane are coming into the Thursday encounter after getting thrashed by Sydney Thunder by 53 runs.

Ahead of the match between Adelaide Strikers and Brisbane Heat; here is everything you need to know:

STR vs HEA Telecast

STR vs HEA match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

STR vs HEA Live Streaming

The Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat game will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

STR vs HEA Match Details

The Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat contest will be played at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide at 1:45 pm IST on December 23, Thursday.

STR vs HEA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Jake Weatherald

Vice-Captain- Jimmy Peirson

Suggested Playing XI for STR vs HEA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Jimmy Peirson, Harry Nielson

Batters: Jonathan Wells, Jake Weatherald, Chris Lynn, Sam Heazlett

All-rounders: James Bazley, Matthew Short

Bowlers: Peter Siddle, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Rashid Khan

STR vs HEA Probable XIs:

Adelaide Strikers: Jonathan Wells, Rashid Khan, Jake Weatherald, Liam Scott, Daniel Drew, Wes Agar, Peter Siddle, Matthew Short, Harry Nielson (wk), George Garton, Daniel Worrall

Brisbane Heat: James Bazley, Xavier Bartlett, Max Bryant, Chris Lynn, Ben Duckett, Sam Heazlett, Tom Abell, Jimmy Peirson (c & wk), Mitchell Swepson, Liam Guthrie, Mujeeb ur Rahman

