>STR vs HUR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Big Bash League 2021-22 match between Adelaide Strikers and Hobart Hurricanes: Adelaide Strikers square off against the Hobart Hurricanes in the eliminator of the Big Bash League 2021-22 on Friday, January 21. The game will be hosted at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) from 1:45 PM IST onwards. The Strikers won six of their 14 games and finished fourth in the table with 28 points to their name. They defeated the Sydney Strikers comprehensively by eight wickets in their last league game and will be looking for a similar performance in the eliminator against the Hurricanes.

Meanwhile, the Hurricanes finished fifth with 27 points, winning seven games and losing as many. Unlike their opponents, the Hobart outfit suffered a massive 106-run defeat chasing a mammoth 273 run target posted by Melbourne Stars in their previous game. They will be hoping for a much-improved performance in this do-or-die eliminator against the Strikers.

Another exciting contest is on the cards on Friday and fans here can check STR vs HUR Dream 11 and Predicted XI here.

>STR vs HUR Telecast

STR vs HUR match will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.

>STR vs HUR Live Streaming

The Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes game will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

>STR vs HUR Match Details

The Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes contest will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne at 01:45 PM IST on Friday, January 21.

>STR vs HUR Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Ben McDermott

>Vice-captain: D’Arcy Short

>Suggested Playing XI for STR vs HUR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

>Wicketkeeper: Ben McDermott

>Batters: Ian Cockbain, Jonathan Wells, Peter Handscomb, Jake Weatherald

>Allrounders: Matt Renshaw, D’Arcy Short, Jordan Thompson

>Bowlers: Peter Siddle, Fawad Ahmed, Henry Thornton

>STR vs HUR Probable XIs

>Adelaide Strikers: Henry Hunt, Matt Renshaw, Jonathan Wells, Ian Cockbain, Thomas Kelly, Jake Weatherald, Henry Thornton, Harry Nielsen (WK), Harry Conway, Peter Siddle (C), Fawad Ahmed

>Hobart Hurricanes: Ben McDermott (WK), Caleb Jewell, D’Arcy Short, Matthew Wade (C), Tim David, Peter Handscomb, Tom Rogers, Mitchell Owen, Will Sanders, Wil Parker, Sandeep Lamichhane

