STR vs HUR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Big Bash League 2021/22 match, January 05, 12:35 PM IST

>STR vs HUR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Big Bash League 2021/22 match between Adelaide Strikers and Hobart Hurricanes: Adelaide Strikers will square off against Hobart Hurricanes in the 35th match of Big Bash League 2021. The much-anticipated clash will be conducted at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide at 12:35 PM IST on January 05, Wednesday.

Hobart Hurricanes are doing well in the competition. The team had a decent first half and they will be hoping for superlative performance in the second half of the tournament. Hurricanes are currently fourth with four victories and as many defeats. They are heading into the Wednesday game after losing their last match to Brisbane Heat by 14 runs.

Adelaide Strikers, on the other hand, are in serious trouble. The team has a lot of prove in the T20 Championship. Strikers have won just one of their eight league matches. They are on a six-match losing streak and need to cause a turnaround in the competition to keep their hopes alive.

Advertisement

>Ahead of the match between Adelaide Strikers and Hobart Hurricanes; here is everything you need to know:

>STR vs HUR Telecast

STR vs HUR match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

>STR vs HUR Live Streaming

The Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes game will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

>STR vs HUR Match Details

The Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes contest will be played at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide at 12:35 PM IST on January 05, Wednesday.

>STR vs HUR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Matthew Wade

Advertisement

Vice-Captain: Jake Weatherald

>Suggested Playing XI for STR vs HUR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Matthew Wade, Ben McDermott

Batters: Jonathan Wells, Jake Weatherald, Matt Renshaw

All-rounders: Matthew Short, D’Arcy Short

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Thomas Rogers, Nathan Ellis, George Garton

>STR vs HUR Probable XIs:

Adelaide Strikers: Matthew Short, Jake Weatherald, Matt Renshaw, Jonathan Wells, George Garton, Rashid Khan, Wes Agar, Fawad Ahmed, Peter Siddle ©, Harry Nielson (wk), Thomas Kelly

Hobart Hurricanes: Ben McDermott, Matthew Wade (c & wk), D’Arcy Short, Peter Handscomb, Jordan Thompson, Nathan Ellis, Thomas Rogers, Riley Meredith, Sandeep Lamichhane, Tim David, Harry Brook

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here