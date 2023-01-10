STR vs REN Dream11 Team Prediction: Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Big Bash League 2022-23, January 10, 2:10 PM IST

STR vs REN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Big Bash League 2022-23 match between Adelaide Strikers and Melbourne Renegades: Both Adelaide Strikers and Melbourne Renegades will be eager to continue their winning ride when they cross swords in the Tuesday match of the Big Bash League. Adelaide Oval will play host for the encounter.

With four wins and as many losses, Adelaide Strikers are fifth in the points table. The team broke the four-match losing streak in its last game against Hobart Hurricanes. They scored a win by seven wickets owing to a spectacular batting performance. Adelaide bowlers did not have a good day in the middle as they conceded 229 runs. However, the batters put up a brilliant performance as they chased the massive total in 19.3 overs.

Speaking of Melbourne Renegades, they have won five matches while losing four games to occupy third place in the standings. Renegades are on a two-match winning streak as they defeated Melbourne Stars and Hobart Hurricanes by 33 runs and six wickets, respectively.

Advertisement

Ahead of the match between Adelaide Strikers and Melbourne Renegades, here is everything you need to know:

STR vs REN Telecast

Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades game will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

STR vs REN Live Streaming

Big Bash League 2022-23 will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

STR vs REN Match Details

STR vs REN match will be played at the Adelaide Oval at 02:10 PM IST on December 10, Tuesday.

STR vs REN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Akeal Hosein

Vice-Captain: Aaron Finch

Suggested Playing XI for STR vs REN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Sam Harper

Batters: Chris Lynn, Ryan Gibson, Aaron Finch, Shaun Marsh

Allrounders: Colin de Grandhomme, Akeal Hosein, Matthew Short

Advertisement

Bowlers: Wes Agar, Kane Richardson, Peter Siddle

STR vs REN Probable XIs

Adelaide Strikers: Chris Lynn, Adam Hose, Henry Hunt, Matthew Short, Harry Nielsen(wk), Ryan Gibson, Wes Agar, Harry Conway, Peter Siddle, Colin de Grandhomme, Thomas Kelly

Melbourne Renegades: Sam Harper(wk), Mackenzie Harvey, Will Sutherland, Akeal Hosein, Tom Rogers, Kane Richardson, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Aaron Finch, Jonathan Wells, Martin Guptill, Shaun Marsh

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here