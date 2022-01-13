Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers Dream11, STR vs SCO Dream11 Latest Update, STR vs SCO Dream11 Win, STR vs SCO Dream11 App, STR vs SCO Dream11 2021, STR vs SCO Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, STR vs SCO Dream11 Live Streaming

STR vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Big Bash League 2021/22 match between Adelaide Strikers and Perth Scorchers:

Perth Scorchers will go up against Adelaide Strikers in the 49th match of the BBL 2021-22. The encounter is scheduled to be played at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide at 05:40 AM IST on January 14, Friday.

Perth Scorchers are in exceptional form in the tournament. They have excelled in all the facets of the game to churn out brilliant performances. So far, Scorchers have won 10 out of their 12 league matches. Now, their aim will be to win both their remaining league matches to finish at the top of the points table.

Adelaide Strikers, on the other hand, are in deep trouble. While the top four are almost confirmed, there is good competition for the fifth spot. Strikers have won just three from their 11 league games. They should now focus on winning almost all their upcoming games to ensure their qualification for the second round in BBL 11.

Ahead of the match between Adelaide Strikers and Perth Scorchers; here is everything you need to know:

STR vs SCO Telecast

STR vs SCO match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

STR vs SCO Live Streaming

The Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers game will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

STR vs SCO Match Details

The Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers contest will be played at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide at 05:40 AM IST on January 14, Friday.

STR vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Colin Munro

Vice-Captain- Josh Philippe

Suggested Playing XI for STR vs SCO Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Harry Nielson, Cameron Bancroft

Batters: Jake Weatherald, Jonathan Wells, Colin Munro, Ashton Turner

All-rounders: Matthew Short

Bowlers: Andrew Tye, Tymal Mills, Peter Siddle, Rashid Khan

STR vs SCO Probable XIs:

Adelaide Strikers: Matthew Short, Jake Weatherald, Jonathan Wells, Henry Hunt, Thomas Kelly, Peter Siddle (c), Harry Conway, Ryan Gibson, Fawad Ahmed, Harry Nielson (wk), Rashid Khan

Perth Scorchers: Kurtis Patterson, Colin Munro, Andrew Tye, Tymal Mills, Peter Hatzoglou, Aaron Hardie, Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Laurie Evans, Ashton Turner (c), Cameron Bancroft (wk)

