STR vs STA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Big Bash League 2021/22 match between Adelaide Strikers and Melbourne Stars:

Melbourne Stars will face Adelaide Strikers in the 39th match of the BBL 2021-22. The encounter is scheduled to be played at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide at 5:10 am IST on January 15, Saturday.

The match was rescheduled for Saturday due to the Covid-19 scar in the Melbourne Stars’ camp. The first tie between the two sides saw Strikers getting hammered by Stars by five wickets. Joe Clarke was the main man behind Melbourne Stars’ victory as he scored 83 runs.

Overall, Strikers are fifth in the points table with 20 points under their belt. The team caused a massive upset in their last game as they defeated the table-toppers. A six-wicket victory over Perth Scorchers will give the team a lot of momentum and confidence.

Melbourne Stars have won five from their 11 league matches. Stars also secured a win in their last game as they slammed Melbourne Renegades by six wickets.

Ahead of the match between Adelaide Strikers and Melbourne Stars; here is everything you need to know:

STR vs STA Telecast

STR vs STA match will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.

STR vs STA Live Streaming

The Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars game will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

STR vs STA Match Details

The Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars contest will be played at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide at 5:10 am IST on January 15, Saturday.

STR vs STA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Matthew Short

Vice-Captain- Hilton Cartwright

Suggested Playing XI for STR vs STA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Harry Nielsen

Batters: Jonathan Wells, Hilton Cartwright, Matt Renshaw, Travis Dean

All-rounders: Matthew Short

Bowlers: Peter Siddle, Rashid Khan, Qais Ahmad, Haris Rauf, Brody Couch

STR vs STA Probable XIs:

Adelaide Strikers: Henry Hunt, Thomas Kelly, Matthew Short, Jake Weatherald, Matt Renshaw, Jonathan Wells, Harry Nielson (wk), Rashid Khan, Wes Agar, Peter Siddle (c), Harry Conway

Melbourne Stars: Justin Avendano, Qais Ahmad, Joe Clarke (wk), Charlie Wakim, Hilton Cartwright, Tom O’ Connell, Brody Couch, Haris Rauf, Travis Dean, Patrick Rowe, Ahmad Daniyal

