Strange Stance, Smashing Sixes & Maiden IPL Fifty- Ashwin Sets Internet on Fire With his Heroics: WATCH

Ravichandran Ashwin added a new feather to his cap on Wednesday night. Batting against Delhi Capitals at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, the ace off-spinner scored his maiden half-century in the Indian Premier League (IPL) off just 37 deliveries.

The Rajasthan Royals think tank left the viewers in a state of a surprise after sending Ashwin to bat at number three. One of the senior players in the camp, he played with responsibility and anchored the innings brilliantly after the early dismissal of Jos Buttler. (IPL 2022 RR vs DC Live Cricket Score)

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Advertisement

During his stay at the crease, Ashwin smashed a couple of sixes and four boundaries. However, right after reaching the remarkable feat, the 35-year-old cricketer fell prey to all-rounder Mitchell Marsh. The latter bowled a slower one and Ashwin looked to chip it over the infield at mid-off. Unfortunately, he ended up getting caught by David Warner.

Meanwhile, the netizens went gaga over the commendable knock played by Ashwin. Be it former cricketers or fans, everyone praised the Indian cricketer. Here are some of the reactions:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Apart from Ashwin’s fifty, which came after 132 innings in IPL, his stance caught everyone’s attention. He went low every time before playing his shot. The fans were speechless to see what was he doing but ultimately, it paid off.

During the 12th over, Ashwin finally got hold of one. He shimmied down the wicket, got to the pitch of a Kuldeep Yadav delivery and launched it over long-off for an 87 metre six. The RR dugout was in complete awe of ‘Ashwin the batter’ while Kuldeep was in utter disappointment.

Earlier, Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss and elected to bowl. He stated hat off-spin all-rounder Lalit Yadav and left-arm pacer Chetan Sakariya come into the playing eleven in place of all-rounder Ripal Patel and left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed.

RR also made a forced change to their line-up. Batter Rassie van der Dussen came into the playing eleven in place of Shimron Hetmyer, who has gone back home to Guyana for the birth of his first child.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here