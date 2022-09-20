“Striped Watermelon,” Pakistan’s T20 World Cup Jersey Gets Trolled on Social Media

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officially unveiled their team’s jersey for the upcoming T20 World Cup on September 19. “The big reveal! Presenting the official Pakistan T20I Thunder Jersey’22," PCB wrote while posting a video of the players in the new kit on Twitter.

The new Pakistani jersey features several diagonal patterns in two different shades of green at the front. The kit’s bold design elements have induced polarized opinions online. While it got thumbs up from many fans of the Pakistan cricket team, but others chose to troll the jersey design.

One Pakistani fan replied to PCB’s tweet and wrote, “It is a decent kit and will look a lot better if the team performs well in the world cup, which matters more than anything to be fair!"

It is worth noting that Pakistan’s new kit had surfaced on social media ahead of its official launch. A picture of Pakistan skipper Babar Azam wearing the new kit had gone viral on Twitter. Subsequently, several cricket lovers mocked the green jersey for its unusual design. A Twitter user mocked Pakistan’s new kit by comparing it to the striped pattern of a watermelon.

Another Twitter pointed to the jersey’s similarity to a wrapper of green apple-flavour chewing gum.

Other prominent teams including Australia and India have also released their new kits for the high-stake tournament.

Meanwhile, Pakistani fans are looking forward to the historic T20I series against England at home. England cricket team is touring Pakistan after 17 long years for a seven-match T20I series. Both teams will be eager to get winning momentum before going into the T20 World Cup in Australia next month.

Pakistan will come into this series after suffering a humiliating defeat in the Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka. Several weaknesses in the Pakistani batting line-up were exposed in the high-stake finale. Skipper Babar Azam would want to iron out all those issues in his team before the all-important tournament next month.

Pakistan are all set to begin their World Cup campaign with a contest against the arch-rivals India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 23. The two teams are in Group 2 of the tournament along with South Africa and Bangladesh.

