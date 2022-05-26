STT vs UME Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS Sweden Stockholm 2022 match between Stockholm Tigers and Umea:

It will be a do-or-die match for Umea on Thursday as they will lock horns with Stockholm Tigers in their last two league matches of the ECS Sweden Stockholm 2022. Umea are currently at the bottom of the Group B standings.

The team can qualify for the playoffs only if they manage to win both the Thursday games by a good margin. They have just two points under their belt as of now with five losses and one victory. Umea recorded their third consecutive loss in their last game as they were beaten by Marsta by 22 runs.

Stockholm Tigers will also be hoping for a comeback in the competition. The team is in a good position in the competition as they are third with three wins and as many losses. However, the Tigers need to come up with better performance to break their losing streak of three games. Tigers were also outplayed by Marsta in their last two games by nine and four wickets.

Ahead of the match between Stockholm Tigers and Umea, here is everything you need to know:

STT vs UME Telecast

Stockholm Tigers vs Umea game will not be telecast in India

STT vs UME Live Streaming

The ECS Sweden Stockholm 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

STT vs UME Match Details

STT vs UME match will be played at the Norsborq Cricket Ground at 12:30 PM IST on May 26, Thursday.

STT vs UME Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Md Ashraful Alam

Vice-Captain - Majid Mustafa

Suggested Playing XI for STT vs UME Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Humayun Jyoti

Batters: Arif Hossain, Faruk Ahmed, Shaurav Sarkar, Majid Mustafa

All-rounders: Deba Sen, Md Ashraful Alam, Bilal Saleem

Bowlers: Shahnawazur Rahman, Kaiyum Miah, Kazi Samiul Islam

STT vs UME Probable XIs:

Stockholm Tigers: Deba Sen, Humayun Jyoti (wk), Faruk Ahmed (c), Kawser Ahmed, Shaurav Sarkar, Shahnawazur Rahman, Zafar Ullah, Md Ashraful Alam, Arif Hossain, Rizvi Hoque, Raz Imtiaz

Umea: Gopinathan Manavalan, Kaiyum Miah, Majid Mustafa (wk & c), Asif Ashraful, Arslan Bajwa, Bilal Saleem, Mahmood Ahmad, Kazi Samiul Islam, Pardeep Singh, Sayyid Hussain, Junaid Mohsin

