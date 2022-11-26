Stuart Broad Posts an Adorable Picture with His Newborn While Watching the FIFA World Cup England-USA Game

Stuart Broad is an avid social media user and often posts witty tweets on the microblogging site. Recently, Broad shared a heartwarming picture with his newborn. In the adorable picture, the legendary cricketer can be seen holding his baby girl and watching the FIFA World Cup match between England and USA. While sharing the cute picture, Broad wrote, “I used to hold a beer for games like this." Broad’s hilarious tweet has gone viral on Twitter. Netizens have posted amusing replies to his tweet.

One Twitter user wrote, “Facing her away from the TV, sparing her this performance. Top Dad skills already."

Veteran England pacer Stuart Broad and his fiancée Mollie King recently welcomed their first child. While Broad is one of the greatest pacers in England’s history, Mollie King is a presenter on BBC Radio 1 and is a member of the pop group, The Saturdays.

The couple announced the news with a joint Instagram post which showed the singer cradling the baby girl dressed in a white fluffy onesie.

Meanwhile, the England football team will be disappointed with their performance against USA after their 94-minute nailbiter ended in a stalemate on Saturday. England had routed Iran 6-2 to begin their campaign in emphatic fashion. England’s performance in that match had sparked optimism among their fans about their team replicating their run to the final of the Euros last summer. However, the Three Lions were held to a goalless draw by lower-ranked USA. Now fans and pundits alike are recalibrating their predictions about England’s prospects at the showpiece event in Qatar. More than the result, pundits are questioning the manner in which England competed against USA.

Gareth Southgate’s side were disjointed and seemed deflated against an upbeat USA team.

England are still the favourites to finish at the top of their group. They will secure a last-16 spot if they avoid a four-goal defeat to Wales. Tyler Adams-led USA also have a good chance of making it to the knockout rounds. Americans can progress to the round of 16 if they win their final group game against Iran.

