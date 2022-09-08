'Stupidity At Extreme Level'- Twitteratis React To Asif Ali Raising Bat At Fareed Malik

During Pakistan vs Afghanistan match on Wednesday (September 7), the Babar Azam- led team won by by one wicket and booked their berth in the final of the tournament. However, during the thriller chase, heated exchange of words happened between Pakistan batter Asif Ali and Afghan fast bowler Fareed Ahmad Malik.

In Malik’s over, Ali first directed the ball for a six. However, on the immediate next ball, Ali went for a pull shot but the ball took the top edge and Karim Janat took a safe catch over his head at short fine leg. After his dismissal, Ali was seen raising his bat at the speedster, after which the other players and umpires on the field had to intervene.

Following the incident, social media users reacted to the actions of both the cricketers. While some asked Ali’s ban from the upcoming match, the others felt it was Malik who should be punished as he initiated the argument. Here’s a look at what people said

Former Afghanistan skipper Gulbadin Naib tweeted, “This is stupidity at extreme level by Asif Ali and should be ban from the rest of the tournament, any bowler has the right to celebrate but being physical is not acceptable at all.

@icc @ACCMedia1"

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar, however mentioned that the representation of the whole incident was biased and one-sided. He subtly highlighted that it was first Malik’s fault to initiate the argument.

Former chief executive of the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), Shafiq Stanikzai, lashed out at Pakistan batter Asif Ali and said that his act was nothing but ‘stupidity’ and the Pakistan batter should be banned from the rest of the ongoing championship. The veteran said that Asif shouldn’t have resorted to violent means.

He took to Twitter and wrote, “This is stupidity at extreme level by Asif Ali and should be ban from the rest of the tournament, any bowler has the right to celebrate but being physical is not acceptable at all."

While other former cricketers and officials had a strong stand on such an incident and criticised it in all means. But, cricket fans were seen taking sides of either Ali or Malik. Some said that Ali should be banned while some blamed Malik for the whole incident. Here’s a look at what fans had to say about the argument between two cricketers

Pakistan have now entered the finals of the tournament which will be played against Sri Lanka on Sunday (September 11). Pakistan and Sri Lanka won both their matches in the Super 4 and will now fight for the title.

On the other hand, Afghanistan and India impressed in the Group stage but got knocked out of the tournament as they didn’t manage to win a single game in the Super 4 stage. However, India and Afghanistan will lock horns against each other for one last time in this tournament to at least manage one win before going back home.

