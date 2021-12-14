'Substantiates Speculation About Rift': Mohammad Azharuddin Says Timings of Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Taking Break Could've Been Better

All is not well in the Indian dressing room. At least that’s what former captain Mohammad Azharuddin infers from the timings of the two stalwarts of Indian cricket - Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma - taking a break from the South Africa tour citing different reasons.

While Rohit has a hamstring injury which has ruled him out of the three Tests against South Africa, Kohli is reportedly planning to skip the three ODIs that will follow due to personal reason.

Incidentally, the developments have come after BCCI completely separated the leadership roles in white-ball and red-ball cricket. With Kohli stepping down as T20I captain, the board was unwilling to have two different captains in limited-overs formats.

Hence, Rohit was swiftly handed over captaincy both in ODIs and T20Is while the Test responsibility remains with Kohli.

Now, as it turns out, both Kohli and Rohit are expected to be together in South Africa for the tour but won’t each will end up avoiding playing under other’s captaincy. Azharuddin felt the timings of their breaks could have been better.

“Virat Kohli has informed that he’s not available for the ODI series & Rohit Sharma is unavailable fr d upcoming test. There is no harm in takin a break but d timing has to be better. This just substantiates speculation abt d rift. Neither wil be giving up d other form of cricket," Azhar tweeted on Tuesday.

Even Congress MP Abhishek Singhvi has commented on the controversy saying Kohli missing a series on a whim doesn’t make sense.

“Kohli missing the Australia series for the birth of his child understandable. Kohli missing the South Africa series on a whim is not understandable. If you cannot treat your place in India’s test XI as premium then questions arise," he tweeted.

The South Africa tour is set to get underway from December 26.

