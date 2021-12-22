Such Headlines Not Good for Pakistan Cricket: PCB's Ramiz Raja Reacts as Yasir Shah Faces Rape Allegations

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Ramiz Raja has opened up on Yasir Shah’s alleged involvement in the sexual assault case on Wednesday. Pakistan’s Test leg-spinner Yasir was accused of aiding his friend despite knowing he had raped and recorded compromising videos of a 14-year old. The Pakistani cricketer was named in a First information report (FIR) filed by a couple in Islamabad.

The couple has accused Yasir of aiding an alleged sexual assaulter. Issuing an official response on behalf of PCB in a press conference on Wednesday, former Pakistani cricketer Raja admitted that the allegations made against spinner Yasir are not good for Pakistan cricket. The Pakistani police has reportedly filed an FIR against the cricketer on the allegations of kidnapping, molesting and threatening the girl.

“It is a no brainer, Yasir is a circuit player and while we train and educate these players they are in ambassadorial positions and should know with whom and where to socialise," Ramiz said at a press conference. Raja, who was appointed as the chairperson of the PCB ahead of the T20 World Cup, asserted that Yasir has brought a bad name to Pakistan cricket.

“I don’t know what is the truth in this case but it is a fact that such headlines are not good for Pakistan cricket and especially at a time when there is a feel good factor going through Pakistan Cricket now," the PCB chief added. Spinner Yasir represented Pakistan in 46 Tests and 25 One Day Internationals (ODI). The Pakistani spinner was ruled out of the Bangladesh Test series due to a finger injury.

The PCB chief also talked about increasing the remuneration of the players. The former Pakistan skipper asserted that he wants all Pakistani players to be financially secure amid these testing times. “It is a no-brainer that they must know with whom or when to socialise. I want these players to be earning well but they also have responsibilities towards Pakistan cricket and the sport," Ramiz said.

