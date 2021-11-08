‘Such Things Are Said by Teams Who Aren't as Developed’: Harbhajan Reacts to Arun's Statement on India Losing Toss

Bowling coach Bharat Arun statement – citing the toss factor as a reason behind Team India’s distasteful performance in the T20 World Cup 2021 – hasn’t been welcomed by veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh.

While addressing a presser on the eve of India’s final game against Namibia, the bowling coach stated that had India won its tosses, things would have panned out differently for them against Pakistan and New Zealand. However, Harbhajan didn’t agree to Arun and stated that India are knocked out of the tournament due to poor performance and nothing else.

In a conversation with Sports Tak, the veteran off-spinner quoted the example of IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings’ example, highlighting how the team went on to beat Kolkata Knight Riders in the final despite batting first.

“I heard Bharat Arun saying that had India won the toss, they could have done this and done that. All that is up for a later discussion. If you had though that you wanted to bowl first or bat first, well… didn’t Chennai Super Kings win the IPL after batting first? They did score 190, so you have to make runs. Let us accept the fact that we didn’t play well as we should have and we did not live up to expectations," Harbhajan told Sports Tak.

Harbhajan further said it sets a bad example if the coaches start giving out excuses. He also mentioned that instead of looking for ‘excuses’, the team should learn from the mistakes and work on them going forward.

“It’s easy. There is no if and but involved, things like ‘if we had won the toss, we would have won the match as well’. It doesn’t work that way. There are teams who did not win the toss but ended up winning the match. Such things are said by teams who aren’t as developed. But India are a strong unit, a champion unit.

“If coaches give such excuses, it’s really wrong. Let us admit we did not play well, which can happen. Not a problem, but going forward, it should be a learning that we should not give out such statements and try to play better," Harbhajan concluded.

