'Suddenly Came to the Physio Room and Welcomed Everyone': DC New Recruit Recalls First Meeting With Rishabh Pant

Indian Premier League (IPL) side Delhi Capitals’ newest recruit Chetan Sakariya recently revealed about his first meeting with DC skipper Rishabh Pant, saying that the wicket-keeper batter gave him the nickname ‘Sakariya Ji’. Detailing about his first meet-up, the pace bowler, who was snapped by DC at the 2022 IPL auction for Rs 4.2 crore, said that Pant has a knack for making people comfortable from the very first moment.

Delhi Capitals is Sakariya’s second IPL franchise, having made his debut in the cash-rich league for the inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals (RR) in 2021.

The 24-year-old, in an interview with Sportskeeda, said that he met Pant for the first time at the physio’s room when he along with other pacers of the team were taking an ice bath after practice.

“Rishabh bhai and my interaction happened for the first time when we were returning from practice and all fast bowlers were taking an ice bath. And suddenly he came to the physio room and welcomed everyone to the team. He gave me the nickname ‘Sakariya Ji’. So, if such a big player speaks like this about you then you really feel good and he made me feel comfortable," he told Sportskeeda.

“When I was picked by DC in the auction then the team was already picked. There was Nortje, Shardul Bhai, Nagarkoti, Khaleel Bhai, etc. So the first thing that came to my mind is that it will be a good competition and there are good contenders and that I will have to work hard," he further said.

Meanwhile, IPL 2022 will be the second season with Pant in command of the Delhi-based side. He was handed Delhi’s captaincy during the last edition after former DC skipper Shreyas Iyer was ruled out from the first leg of the tournament due to a shoulder injury.

Pant was also named the Indian cricket team’s vice-captain during the recently concluded three-match T20I series versus West Indies, which Men in Blue won 3-0.

IPL 2022 will kick off on Saturday with MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) squaring off against two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede stadium.

