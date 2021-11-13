Sunil Gavaskar Feels Hanuma Vihari's Absence From IPL Made Him Out of Selectors' Sights And Minds

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar slammed selectors for snubbing Hanuma Vihari for the upcoming two-match Test series against New Zealand. Vihari, who has been regular in Team India’s red-ball cricket set-up, has been ignored by the selection committee. The talented batter last played for India in January on the Australia tour, however, he travelled with the team for the England Test series but failed to get a place into the XI.

Gavaskar said that IPL performances affect the selectors and Vihari’s absence from the cash-rich league has made him out of sight.

Advertisement

“Surprised not to see him for NZ tests. We’ve seen that IPL performances invariable nudge the selectors and that seemed to have happened here. Vihari did not play a single IPL game so, out of sight & out of mind," Gavaskar told India Today.

>T20 World Cup Full Coverage | Schedule | Photos | Points Table

Vihari has been playing in Syed Mushtaq Ali Tournament currently and it was understood that he is among the scheme of things.

After the New Zealand snub, he has been added to India A squad for the upcoming South Africa tour.

>Also Read | NZ vs AUS, T20 World Cup: New Zealand The Side to Beat in The Final

Ajinkya Rahane will lead the Indian cricket team for the first Test in Kanpur as Virat Kohli will join in the second match. However, several other senior players including Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami and Rishabh Pant have been rested for the series to manage their workload.

Meanwhile, Cheteshwar Pujara was elevated to the vice-captain role in the Kanpur Test. Besides Jayant and Bharat, pacer Prasidh Krishna and batsman Shreyas Iyer made the cut in the red-ball format.

India’s Test squad: Ajinkya Rahane (captain), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Md. Siraj and Prasidh

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here