Sunil Gavaskar Fires Back At Former India Players: 'Shouldn’t Question Selections, Demoralises Players'

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has come out criticizing two former India cricketers after they aired their frank assessments of India’s T20 World Cup squad which was announced last week. The moment the squad was announced, former India cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin came out with his opinion, saying that he was surprised with the exclusion of Mohammed Shami and Shreyas Iyer.

Also Read: ‘You Don’t Have to Look at Their Form’-Rohit Sharma Explains Criteria For Picking ‘Guys Like Umesh and Shami’

“Surprised at the omission of Shreyas Iyer and Md. Shami from the main squad. Shreyas Iyer instead of Deepak Hooda and Md. Shami in the place of Harshal Patel would be my choice," tweeted the former India captain.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, former India selector Dilip Vengsarkar had his own opinion on the whole issue. He said that he would have wanted a Shubman Gill and Umran Malik alongside Shami. “I would have picked Mohammed Shami, Umran Malik and Shubman Gill for the T20 World Cup. Would have given them a long run in T20Is because they all had a brilliant IPL season," he told the Indian Express.

Also Read: ‘Was Challenged With Her In-Swingers’-Rohit Sharma Recalls Time Spent With Jhulan Goswami At NCA

On the other hand, Gavaskar said that people must not criticise the team and must back it especially ahead of the all important T20 World Cup.

“I believe that this team, with a bit of luck that every team needs, can bring home the trophy. Once the team is selected, then it’s our India team and we all have to back it. We shouldn’t question selections and omissions as it can demoralise some of the players," he said.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee met on Monday to pick India’s squads for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia and for the T20I series against Australia and South Africa at home. Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel, who have regained fitness, were named in India’s 15-man squad for T20 World Cup. However, veteran pacer Mohammad Shami has been named among four reserve players for the multi-nation tournament.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here