Sunil Gavaskar Impressed With This Young IPL Batter’s Cricketing Brain; Tips Him to be Future India Player

India’s cash-rich T20 tournament- Indian Premier League (IPL) has undoubtedly been a perfect stage for the young Indian cricketers to showcase their talent and draw the attention of the selectors. The 15th edition of IPL has been no different at all.

The ongoing season of IPL offered a perfect opportunity to multiple Indian cricketers to exhibit their incredible prowess and display their unique playing style. Indian players like- Tilak Varma, Umran Malik, Mukesh Choudhary, Mohsin Khan have done a brilliant job in the current edition of the IPL to grab eyeballs.

One of them- Tilak Varma of Mumbai Indians has been so promising that former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar lavished huge praise on the 19-year-old batter.

During a program on Star Sports, Gavaskar opined that Tilak Varma’s temperament has been fantastic. Gavaskar also pointed out the teenager’s brilliant knock against Chennai Super Kings in the ongoing edition of IPL.

“Tilak Varma’s temperament has been fantastic. In his knock against Chennai Super Kings, he walked into the middle when the team was under pressure. But the way he dealt in ones and twos (early on) was impressive. He played a wide range of shots and kept rotating the strike," Gavaskar said on the Cricket Live show.

“This shows that he has a good cricketing head on his shoulders, and I think that’s important. Once you have that good cricketing brain, you will be able to lift yourself when things are not going your way. You can analyse yourself and get back to scoring runs," the 72-year-old former Indian batter further added.

In the ongoing season of IPL, Mumbai Indians might not have been able to do anything significant but they certainly have found an amazing batter in their lineup. Hyderabad-born Varma has so far scored 376 runs from 13 matches in IPL 2022 season. Till now, the southpaw has notched up two half centuries as well.

The five-time IPL champions are presently languishing at the bottom of the table with six points from 13 matches. The Rohit Sharma-led side will take on Delhi Capitals in their last match of IPL 2022 on May 21.

