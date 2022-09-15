Team India’s success at the T20 World Cup in Australia surely hinges on one man-Hardik Pandya. Although, the selectors have named their final squad for the tournament, Pandya’s inclusion was never in jeopardy as he has been that kind of player for India especially since his return to cricket after IPL 2022. Perhaps the captaincy stint has done wonders for him as he led Gujarat Titans to their maiden trophy in its maiden season.

Perhaps that was why he was promptly named India captain for the second string side bound for Ireland. But leadership quality is just one facet of a multi-faceted Pandya. Not only he can be your future captain, possibly after Rohit Sharma in white ball cricket, presently he can also double up as the most efficient T20 bowler for India. Moreover his batting skills are always in demand. And there is one more thing that former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar mentioned about him. The guy is a gun fielder.

“It has been a few months since he has returned from a back injury. So we must wrap him in a cotton wool and use him because he can be our match-winner with the bat, with the ball. So we must use him judiciously. Don’t forget, at mid-off, he affects some electrifying run-outs as well. Direct hits at the bowler’s end, catching the batter inches short. It’s not just the bowling and the batting aspects of Hardik Pandya, the fielding aspect that could turn the game India’s way," Gavaskar said in an interaction with India Today. He went one step further and likened him to his former coach Ravi Shastri.

“I won’t be surprised if he is like the Ravi Shastri of 1985, if he is like the Champion of Champions."

He cited Shastri’s 1985 World Championship performance where the all-round Mumbaikar came to the fore, scoring up 82 runs in just five matches in the tournament, including three half-centuries and picked up eight wickets at a great economy rate of 3.32.

“Yes, I think he could possibly do what Ravi Shastri did in 1985 where Ravi was the outstanding performer with both bat and ball in the entire tournament. Some good catches as well. Hardik Pandya is capable of doing that."

