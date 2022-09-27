Sunil Gavaskar On KL Rahul's Form: He Sacrificed His Wicket In Nagpur, Hyderabad

India’s T20 vice-captain KL Rahul was in the eye of the storm after he managed to score 132 runs in 5 matches at the Asia Cup 2022. Moreover, his strike rate also came under questioning and some of the fans wanted him to be dropped altogether for the T20 World Cup 2021. Nevertheless, he came back well in the first T20I against Australia, scoring 35-ball 55 only to flop in the next two games where he managed to score 10 and 1. Although, fans are not sure if Rahul is back in business, former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar did mention that there is no concerns regarding his form as he had to sacrifice his wicket on both the occasions—Nagpur and Hyderabad.

“Well, he was doing what the team was expecting him to do which was both the times, you saw he got a fifty in the first game but in the second game, where he had to throw the bat from the first ball because it was an 8-overs-a-side game, he sacrificed his wicket for the team," Gavaskar told Star Sports after India wrapped a 2-1 series win on Sunday in Hyderabad.

“Similarly, the asking rate in the 3rd T20I match was more than 9 runs an over, it’s never easy, you want to get off to a good start. He sacrificed his wicket over there.

Again, like Kohli, when Rahul is playing proper cricketing shots, then he is unstoppable. But when these two players are trying to swing across the line, that is not their strength. They can play across the line when they come to the front foot and flick it that away but trying to play that cross-batter shot, they get into trouble. If they try to avoid that, they will keep scoring runs consistently," he added.

Even skipper Rohit Sharma has backed his opener despite Kohli coming good against Afghanistan. Back then, some experts had suggested that Kohli can be promoted at the top. Rohit, however, didn’t pay heed to the advice and asked Rahul to open against Australia.

