Legendary batter Sunil Gavaskar has questioned senior Indian players getting rest for the international matches while they don’t skip the Indian Premier League. In the past few months, several Indian stars including Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Jasprit Bumrah got rested in several series which raised questions on BCCI’s selection policy. Kohli and Rohit are going through a rough patch with the bat and the selectors tried to ease up their workload by giving them rest in several series.

Recently, the BCCI announced a squad for the ODI series against West Indies several senior stars including Rohit, Kohli, Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, and Hardik Pandya were rested while Shikhar Dhawan has been named the captain.

While Gavaskar criticized the cricketers for getting rest in the shortest format of the game as he feels that 20 overs in an innings doesn’t take a toll on the body.

“See I do not agree with players resting (during India matches). Not at all. You are playing for India. You don’t take rest during IPL but rest while playing for India. I don’t agree with it. You will have to play for India. Don’t talk about rest. There are only 20 overs in an innings in T20. That does not take any toll on your body. In Test matches, the mind and the body take a toll, but in T20 cricket, there is not much of a problem (in playing)," Gavaskar said on Sports Tak.

The legendary India cricketer further suggested the BCCI should work on their strategy of resting players as he emphasized that the players who are put in the Grade A category earn a good amount of money.

Gavaskar wants BCCI to become more professional as he said that the cricketers who want to get rest at regular intervals should get their contracts demoted.

“I honestly feel that the BCCI needs to look into this concept of rest. All the Grade A cricketers have received very good contracts. They receive payment for every match. Tell me if there is any company whose CEO, or MDs get so much time off? I feel that if Indian cricket is to become more professional, a line needs to be drawn. If you want to be rested, you need to reduce your guarantees. Then you take rest because you don’t want to play. But how can anyone say that I don’t want to play for the Indian team? Which is why I do not agree with the concept," Gavaskar added.

