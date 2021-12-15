Sunil Gavaskar Urges Everyone 'Not Jump to Conclusions' as Alleged Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma Rift Hits Indian Cricket

Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has urged fans and fellow pundits to not jump to conclusions on the alleged rift between India’s two stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. It has been widely reported that Virat Kohli has withdrawn his name from next month’s ODI series in South Africa just days after he was removed from ODI captaincy and Rohit Sharma was handed the responsibility.

BCCI then on Tuesday announced that Rohit Sharma suffered an injury on his left hamstring and would miss the upcoming three-Test tour of South Africa, but it did not name who would be Virat Kohli’s deputy in the tour.

Later on in the day, it was reported that Virat Kohli had opted to withdraw his name from the ODI leg of the tour owing to his daughter’s first birthday.

Advertisement

Rumours were doing rounds of the alleged rift, but former India skipper, Mohammad Azharuddin’s tweet, added fuel to the fire. Though BCCI officially communicated nothing regarding Virat Kohli’s withdrawal, Azhar tweeted, “Virat Kohli has informed that he’s not available for the ODI series & Rohit Sharma is unavailable fr d upcoming test. There is no harm in takin a break but d timing has to be better. This just substantiates speculation abt d rift. Neither wil be giving up d other form of cricket."

>ALSO READ | Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma: The New Soap Opera in Indian Cricket

However, another former India captain, Sunil Gavaskar, is not convinced that the rumours have any truth. He urged everyone to keep calm and asked Azhar to reveal the complete truth if he knew.

“Unless both the players come out with something, we should not jump to conclusions. Yes, Azharuddin has said something but if he has got some inside information about what has happened then he should be coming out and telling us what happened," he told India Today.

“Till then, I will give the benefit of the doubt to both the players. Because both have served Indian cricket brilliantly and I don’t think it is fair at all for any one of us, without having exact information, to be pointing fingers at either of them," he added.

Advertisement

>The Team Will Suffer if They are Not Playing

Meanwhile, former India cricketer Kirti Azad said that if Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are not playing together, then the team will suffer. “If Rohit and Virat are not playing together then the team will suffer later, they will themselves suffer first. One player will replace another. No one is indispensable. Many greats have come and gone. Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev, Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly. So, they will suffer first if they do not play in each other’s captaincy," Azad told ANI.

The T20 World Cup in UAE was the last tournament Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli played together. While Kohli was rested for the T20Is against New Zealand, Rohit was rested from the Tests series. India won both.

Advertisement

Next up for Team India is the South Africa tour, where they are scheduled to play only three Test matches after the four T20IS were postponed.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here