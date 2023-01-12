Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Pretoria Capitals Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch SA20 2023 Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Pretoria Capitals will kick-start their campaign in the SA20 tournament on Thursday with a match against Sunrisers Eastern Cape. The two teams will fight with each other at St George’s Park in Gqeberha.

Pretoria Capitals have one of the strongest squads in the T20 Championship. The team has picked a decorated bowling line-up with the likes of Anrich Nortje, Adil Rashid, Will Jacks, and Migael Pretorius. They also have hard-hitter Rilee Rossouw in their team. Thus, the chances of the Capitals starting the tournament on a winning note are high.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape might have an edge on Thursday, as they will be playing in front of the home crowd. The franchise has made the explosive batter Aiden Markram their captain. Marco Jansen, Ottneil Baartman, and JJ Smuts will be the players to watch out for from the Cape side.

When will the SA20 2023 match Sunrisers Eastern Cape (EAC) vs Pretoria Capitals (PRE) start?

The game will be conducted on January 12, Thursday.

Where will the SA20 2023 match Sunrisers Eastern Cape (EAC) vs Pretoria Capitals (PRE) be played?

The high-profile match will be played at St George’s Park in Gqeberha.

What time will the SA20 2023 match Sunrisers Eastern Cape (EAC) vs Pretoria Capitals (PRE) begin?

The match will begin at 9 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Sunrisers Eastern Cape (EAC) vs Pretoria Capitals (PRE) match?

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Pretoria Capitals match will be televised on the Sports18 channel in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Sunrisers Eastern Cape (EAC) vs Pretoria Capitals (PRE) match?

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Pretoria Capitals match is available to be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website.

EAC vs PRE SA20 2023 Match, Sunrisers Eastern Cape probable playing XI against Pretoria Capitals: Aiden Markram (c), Jordan Cox (wk), Jordan Hermann, JJ Smuts, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Roelof van der Merwe, Ottneil Baartman, Mason Crane, Tom Abell, Sisanda Magala

EAC vs PRE SA20 2023 Match, Pretoria Capitals probable playing XI against Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Phil Salt (wk), Will Jacks, Rilee Rossouw, Theunis de Bruyn, Shane Dadswell, James Neesham, Anrich Nortje, Adil Rashid, Josh Little, Wayne Parnell, Migael Pretorius

