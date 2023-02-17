Sunrisers Hyderabad Full Schedule IPL 2023: SRH to Open Campaign Against Rajasthan Royals

The Indian Premier League is all set to start on the 31st of March and 2016 champions Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to get the season underway in the best way possible as they go through a paradigm shift after releasing former captain and New Zealand star batsman Kane Williamson.

The Hyderabad-based side broke the bank for English batsman Harry Brook as they shelled out a massive Rupees 13.25 Crores on the overseas recruit. They also managed to rope in former Punjab Kings captain Mayank Agrawal for a big sum of Rupees 8.5 Crores, beating the batsman’s former team to his signing.

The Sun Network-owned team retained the services of Indian bowlers such as Buvneshwar Kuamr, T Natarajan, Umram Malik, and Karthik Thyagi in addition to batsmen Rahul Tripathi and Abdul Samad, while also holding on to all-rounders Washington Sundar and Abhishek Sharma.

South African batter Aiden Markram’s name also featured on the list of players retained alongside compatriot Marco Jansen. New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman Glenn Phillips and Afghani bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi also made the cut.

Their other foreign recruits for the upcoming season include South African batsman Heinrich Klassen, English bowler Adil Rashid and West Indies bowler Akeal Hosain.

They also added domestic bowlers such as Mayank Markande, Mayank Dagar and all-rounders Samarth Vyas, Vivranth Saharma, Sanvir Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Anmolpreet Singh. Indian batter Upendra Singh Yadav was also picked up at the mini-auction.

SRH open their season in their own backyard against Rajasthan Royals, before travelling to Lucknow to face the Lucknow Super Giants.

They welcome Punjab Kings to Hyderabad before taking on Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Mumbai visit Hyderabad before SRH will fly down to Tamil Nadu to play Chennai Super Kings, before coming back home to face the Delhi Capitals.

The Telangana-based outfit will travel to the national capital to take on DC yet again before they host KKR.

They travel to Jaipur to face RR before welcoming LSG to their Southern home. The 2016 title winner will travel to Ahmedabad to face GT on the 15th before their final home game on the 18th against RCB.

They will close out their group fixtures on the road as they take on MI in Mumbai.

Here is SRH’s complete IPL 2023 schedule:

2 April- SRH vs RR - Hyderabad

7 April- LSG vs SRH - Lucknow

9 April- SRH vs PBKS - Hyderabad

14 April- KKR vs SRH - Kolkata

18 April- SRH vs MI- Hyderabad

21 April- CSK vs SRH - Chennai

24 April- SRH vs DC - Hyderabad

29 April- DC vs SRH - Delhi

4 May- SRH vs KKR - Hyderabad

7 May- RR vs SRH - Jaipur

13 May- SRH vs LSG - Hyderabad

15 May- GT vs SRH - Ahmedabad

18 May- SRH vs RCB - Hyderabad

21 May- MI vs SRH - Mumbai

