Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2023 Auction Live Updates: Players Bought by SRH So Far

IPL 2023 Auction, SRH: Check out the full list of players bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad in Kochi

By: Cricketnext Staff

News18.com

Last Updated: December 23, 2022, 15:14 IST

Kochi [Cochin], India

Sunrisers Hyderabad wib the IPL title in 2016. (BCCI Photo)
Sunrisers Hyderabad wib the IPL title in 2016. (BCCI Photo)

The mini auction for the Indian Premier League 2023 is set to take place in Kochi on Frida with a total of 405 players going under the hammer. Out of these, 132 are the overseas players which also include the likes of Ben Stokes, Sam Curran and Cameron Green who are expected to fetch some big money.

There are a total of 87 slots available for the grabs with Sunrisers Hyderabad having a purse of 42.25 crore.

But the Surisers have their task cut out as they are in search of a captain as well after the franchise released Kane Williamson earlier.

While they released someone like Williamson, SRH did back the young guns like Abdul Samad, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar and Abhishek Sharma and retained them.

With some good amount of money at their disposal, SRH can be expected to get someone like Ben Stokes or Sam Curran in the side.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Purse: Rs 42.25 crore

Slots Available: 13

Overseas Slots: Four

Retained Players: Abdul Samad, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Kartik Tyagi, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Glenn Phillips, Fazalhaq Farooqi

SRH Players Bought at Auction: Harry Brook (Rs 13.25 crore)

How They Fared Last Season?

Sunrisers Hyderabad won six of their 14 matches while losing eight. They managed a total of 12 points and finished 8th in the standings.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here

first published: December 23, 2022, 14:49 IST
last updated: December 23, 2022, 15:14 IST
