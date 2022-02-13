Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL Auction 2022 Live Updates: Full List of Players Bought by SRH on Day 2

>SRH IPL Auction Day 2 Live: 2016 IPL champions Sunrisers Hyderabad bought ten players on Day 1 - most across the ten teams - of the mega auction in Bengaluru on Saturday. They bought the likes of Nicholas Pooran, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar among others.
Their costliest purchase on Day 1 was West Indies wicketkeeper-batter Pooran for whom they shelled out Rs 10.75 crore. Now, from their total purse of Rs 90 crore, they have already spent Rs 69.85 crore on retaining and buying a total of 13 players.
They are left with Rs 20.15 crore to fill the remaining 12 vacant spots.
Here’s how SRH spent their money on Day 1 of IPL Auction
>Players Bought on Day 1
- Washington Sundar (Rs 8.75 crore)
- Nicholas Pooran (Rs 10.75 crore) - Overseas
- T Natarajan (Rs 4 crore)
- Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Rs 4.2 crore)
- Priyam Garg (Rs 20 lakh)
- Rahul Tripathi (Rs 8.5 crore)
- Abhishek Sharma (Rs 6.5 crore)
- Kartik Tyagi (Rs 4 crore)
- Shreyas Gopal (Rs 75 lakh)
- Jagadeesha Suchith (Rs 20 lakh)
>Here are the players bought by SRH on Day 2
- Aiden Markram (Rs 2.6 crore)
