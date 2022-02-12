Sunrisers Hyderabad Auction 2022 Live Updates: Full List of Players Bought by SRH on Day 1

>SRH Players List: Judging by their performance last season, it seems that Sunrisers Hyderabad need this IPL 2022 mega auction more than anyone else. SRH will be aiming to assemble a squad that can replicate their success of 2016 when they won their only title to date. They retained Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad and Umran Malik ahead of the auction.

The franchise spent Rs 22 crore in retaining these three players and thus have been left with Rs 68 crore (from a total cap of Rs 90 crore) to spend at the mega auction in Bengaluru. They have 22 open slots (from a maximum cap of 25 players) of which seven can be filled by overseas players.

Here’s how SRH have spent their money on Day 1 of IPL 2022 Mega Auction so far

>Players Retained

Kane Williamson (Rs 14 crore) Abdul Samad (Rs 4 crore) Umran Malik (Rs 4 crore)

>Players Bought

Washington Sundar (Rs 8.75 crore) Nicholas Pooran (Rs 10.75 crore) T Natarajan (Rs 4 crore)

