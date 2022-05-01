Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad Against Chennai Super Kings: Probable Playing 11s for IPL 2022 Match 46

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad, Chennai Super Kings Squad, Probable Playing 11 for Tomorrow’s IPL 2022 Match 46: Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings got off to a similar start in IPL 2022, losing their first two matches. While Hyderabad went on to win five consecutive games thereafter, Chennai has struggled to be consistent.

Chasing a target of 188 in their previous encounter against Punjab Kings, Chennai did well to recover from the early jolts. Ambati Rayudu’s 39-ball 78 steered the teams out of trouble after being down at 40/3 in the 7th over. CSK eventually needed 27 of the final over and with MS Dhoni on the crease, Chennai fans were fancying their chances to win the game. However, Punjab’s Rishi Dhawan managed to keep his nerves calm and got Dhoni out.

Sunrisers Hyderabad lost their last match against table-toppers Gujarat Titans. After posting 195 while batting first, Hyderabad needed to defend 21 off the last over. However, some lost minute heroics from Gujarat’s Rashid Khan and Rahul Tewatia snatched the victory away from the Sunrisers.

While Hyderabad will be eager to get the winning momentum back, Chennai will look to keep their hopes of playoff qualification alive with a victory.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Possible Staring XI:

Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted Starting Line-up: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (captain), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wicketkeeper), Washington Sundar, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik.

Chennai Super Kings Predicted Starting Line-up: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (captain), MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Dwayne Bravo, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad squad for 2022 IPL: Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Nicholas Pooran, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Kartik Tyagi, Shreyas Gopal, J Suchith, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Romario Shepherd, R Samarth, Shashank Singh, Saurabh Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Phillips, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Chennai Super Kings squad for 2022 IPL: MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayadu, Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Shivam Dube, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Simarjeet Singh, Devon Conway, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitch Santner, Adam Milne, Subhranshu Senapati, Prashant Solanki, Mukesh Choudhary, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Chris Jordan, Bhagath Varma

