Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad Against Kolkata Knight Riders: Probable Playing 11s of SRH vs KKR for IPL 2022 Match

Kolkata Knight Riders are expected to make some key changes as they will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. It was like a wake call for KKR as they were beaten by Delhi Capitals in their last game by 44 runs.

In the absence of Aaron Finch, KKR decided to test Ajinkya Rahane as the opening batter. Rahane was impressed in the first game against CSK by slamming 44 runs. However, he failed to continue the form and is now becoming a burden for the team. With Finch available for selection, the chances of him featuring in the top order are high.

The presence of Finch in the playing XI means that Sam Billings will have to make way for Indian wicketkeeper-batter Sheldon Jackson. Apart from Finch, Andre Rusell, Sunil Narine, and Pat Cummins are the other three overseas players in the team.

Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad will be forced to make a big change in the team. It was just two games back that SRH found their winning rhythm. However, the team has received a major setback as Washington Sundar has picked up an injury and will be unavailable for the coming few matches.

In the absence of Sundar, Abdul Samad can be called back to the team as he can play the role of the sixth bowler along with adding some strength to the batting unit.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders predicted playing XI:

Sunrisers Hyderabad Probable Playing XI: Shashank Singh, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (C), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

Kolkata Knight Riders Probable Playing XI: Venkatesh Iyer, Aaron Finch, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sheldon Jackson, Rasikh Salam, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s squad: Saurabh Dubey, Fazhalaq Farooqui, Kane Williamson (captain), Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Nicholas Pooran (wicketkeeper), Aiden Markram, Washington Sundar, R Samarth, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Sean Abbott, Shreyas Gopal, Glenn Phillips, Vishnu Vinod, Umran Malik, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kartik Tyagi, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Romario Shepherd, Shashank Singh

Kolkata Knight Riders’ Squad: Ashok Sharma, Pratham Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Shreyas Iyer (Captain) Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Nitish Rana, Shivam Mavi, Anukul Roy, Rasikh Dar, Chamika Karunaratne, Baba Indrajith, Sam Billings, Alex Hales, Ramesh Kumar, Mohammed Nabi, Aman Khan, Umesh Yadav, Sheldon Jackson, Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh

