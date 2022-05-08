Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad Against Royal Challengers Bangalore: Probable Playing 11s for IPL 2022 Match 54

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad, Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad, Probable Playing 11 for Tomorrow’s IPL 2022 Match 54: Keywords: Sunrisers Hyderabad squad, Royal Challengers Bangalore Probable Playing 11, IPL 2022 Match 54, Sunrisers Hyderabad Probable Playing XI, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2022, Indian Premier League

As the league stage of IPL inches toward its ends, the race for a playoff berth is set to get tougher. So, when Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore clash tomorrow (depending on when it gets published), the teams will desperately want to add two crucial points to their kitty. While SRH have 10 from its 10 matches, RCB are sitting at number four on the points table with 12 points.

Hyderabad will come into the contest with a defeat against the Delhi Capitals and will be eager to get its winning momentum back. Winning the toss, SRH invited Delhi to bat first in their last outing. While the decision initially appeared to be a fruitful one, things soon started slipping away from the Orange Army. David Warner and Rovman Powell put up an unbeaten 122-run partnership, leading the Delhi side to a mammoth 207 run total.

Despite Nicholas Pooran and Adam Markram’s attempt to offer some stability to the run chase, SRH was eventually restricted to 186, falling 21- runs short of Delhi’s total.

RCB will come into the contest with a win against Chennai Super Kings in its previous match. After scoring 173 while batting first, RCB did well to restrict Chennai to 160 despite a decent start from the CSK openers Devon Convoy and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Possible Staring XI:

Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted Starting Line-up: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (captain), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wicketkeeper), Shashank Singh, Sean Abbott, Shreyas Gopal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kartik Tyagi, Umran Malik

Royal Challengers Predicted Starting Line-up: Faf du Plessis (captain), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Mahipal Lomror, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad squad for 2022 IPL: Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Nicholas Pooran, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Kartik Tyagi, Shreyas Gopal, J Suchith, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Romario Shepherd, R Samarth, Shashank Singh, Saurabh Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Phillips, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Royal Challengers Bangalore squad for 2022 IPL: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammad Siraj, Faf du Plessis, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudessai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Luvnith Sisodia, David Willey.

