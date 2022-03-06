Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) IPL 2022 Full Schedule: Date, Time, Venue, Fixtures of All Matches

After a horrendous season last year, Kane Williamson’s Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to start afresh in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 with a rejuvenated squad. They will kickstart their campaign on March 29 against Rajasthan Royals at Pune’s MCA Stadium.
The 15th edition of the tournament will commence from March 26 and the final will be played on May 29. Each of the 10 teams have to play 14 games in the league stages over a span of 2 months. (IPL 2022 Full Schedule)
Here’s the full schedule of SRH for IPL 2022:
|DATE
|TIME
|PM/AM
|HOME TEAM
|AWAY TEAM
|VENUE
|29-03-2022
|07:30
|PM
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Rajasthan Royals
|MCA Stadium, Pune
|04-04-2022
|07:30
|PM
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Lucknow Super Giants
|DY Patil Stadium
|09-04-2022
|03:30
|PM
|Chennai Super Kings
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|DY Patil Stadium
|11-04-2022
|07:30
|PM
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Gujarat Titans
|DY Patil Stadium
|15-04-2022
|07:30
|PM
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Brabourne - CCI
|17-04-2022
|03:30
|PM
|Punjab Kings
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|DY Patil Stadium
|23-04-2022
|07:30
|PM
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Brabourne - CCI
|27-04-2022
|07:30
|PM
|Gujarat Titans
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Wankhede Stadium
|01-05-2022
|07:30
|PM
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Chennai Super Kings
|MCA Stadium, Pune
|05-05-2022
|07:30
|PM
|Delhi Capitals
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Brabourne - CCI
|08-05-2022
|03:30
|PM
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Wankhede Stadium
|14-05-2022
|07:30
|PM
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|MCA Stadium, Pune
|17-05-2022
|07:30
|PM
|Mumbai Indians
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Wankhede Stadium
|22-05-2022
|07:30
|PM
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Punjab Kings
|Wankhede Stadium
Sunrisers Hyderabad Full Squad: Kane Williamson (R), Umran Malik (R), Abdul Samad (R), Washington Sundar, Nicholas Pooran, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Kartik Tyagi, Shreyas Gopal, J Suchith, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Romario Shepherd, Sean Abbott, R Samarth, Shashank Singh, Saurabh Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Phillips, Fazalhaq Farooqi.
