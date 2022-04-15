Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Streaming Cricket IPL 2022: When and Where to Watch SRH vs KKR Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai will host the 25th IPL 2022 game between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday, April 15. Both the teams will have the momentum and confidence on their side. Kolkata Knight Riders are a strong unit and they have delivered some exemplary performances.

KKR have played a total of five games, winning three and losing two matches. With six points, Shreyas Iyer’s team is occupying second place. Kolkata Knight Riders are heading into the Friday match on the back of a 44-run loss against Delhi Capitals.

It was a below-average bowling performance by the team as they ended up conceding 215 runs in 20 overs. Despite a fifty by the skipper Shreyas Iyer, the two-time champion scored only 171 runs.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, experienced a contrasting performance in their last game. They defeated Gujarat Titans by eight wickets to end the latter’s unbeaten ride in IPL 2022. Hyderabad chased down the total of 163 runs within 19.1 overs as Kane Williamson slammed a century.

Overall, the team is sitting at the eighth position with four points. They have won four games while losing as many matches.

When will the IPL 2022 match Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) start?

The 25th IPL 2022 match will be played at 07:30 pm IST on April 15, Friday.

Where will the IPL 2022 match Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) be played?

The match will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the IPL 2022 match Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) begin?

The match will begin at 07:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) match?

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) match?

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

SRH vs KKR IPL 2022, Sunrisers Hyderabad probable playing XI against Kolkata Knight Riders: Shashank Singh, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (C), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

SRH vs KKR IPL 2022, Kolkata Knight Riders probable playing XI against Sunrisers Hyderabad: Venkatesh Iyer, Aaron Finch, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sheldon Jackson, Rasikh Salam, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine

