SUP vs VEL Dream11 Team Prediction: Supernovas vs Velocity Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today's Women's T20 Challenge 2022 SUP vs VEL match, May 24, MCA Stadium, 03:30 PM IST

SUP vs VEL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 match 02 between Supernovas and Velocity:

Velocity will be bidding to kickstart their campaign in the Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 with a victory when they take on Supernovas on Tuesday at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

Supernovas will be taking the field for the second time in the competition as their first match came against Trailblazers. It was a good day at the office for the Supernovas as they registered a comprehensive victory by 49 runs. The batters namely Deandra Dottin, Harleen Deol, and Harmanpreet Kaur looked in good form as they steered the team to 163 runs.

Meanwhile, Pooja Vastrakar delivered a match-defining performance for Supernovas by picking four wickets in the second innings. The team will hope for another all-round performance on Tuesday to take a significant lead in the tournament.

Speaking of Velocity Women, they will be hoping for a comeback after a poor performance last year. The team ended up in the last place in the points table in the previous season with one victory from two games.

The franchise will be playing under a new leader as Deepti Sharma will be donning the captain hat instead of Mithali Raj. Sneh Rana has been assigned the duty of vice-captain.

Ahead of the match between Supernovas and Velocity, here is everything you need to know:

SUP vs VEL Telecast

Star Sports Network will broadcast the Supernovas vs Velocity fixture in India.

SUP vs VEL Live Streaming

The match between Supernovas and Velocity is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

SUP vs VEL Match Details

The SUP vs VEL match will be played at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Tuesday, May 24, at 03:30 PM IST.

SUP vs VEL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Laura Wolvaardt

Vice-Captain: Deandra Dottin

Suggested Playing XI for SUP vs VEL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Taniya Bhatia, Yastika Bhatia

Batsmen: Deandra Dottin, Laura Wolvaardt, Harmanpreet Kaur, Sushma Verma

All-rounders: Sune Luus, Deepti Sharma

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Ayabonga Khaka, Pooja Vastrakar

SUP vs VEL Probable XIs:

Supernovas: Alana King, V Chandu, Deandra Dottin, Priya Punia, Sune Luus, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Sophie Ecclestone, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Harleen Deol, Taniya Bhatia (wk)

Velocity: Ayabonga Khaka, Radha Yadav, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Laura Wolvaardt, KP Navgire, Sushma Verma, Sneh Rana, Kate Cross, Maya Sonawane, Nattakn Chantam, Deepti Sharma (c)

