'Super Excited': Yuvraj Singh Hints at Comeback as he Hits Monster Sixes in Viral Video | Watch

Legendary India cricketer Yuvraj Singh seems to be gearing up for a comeback. He was recently spotted hitting some humongous sixes during a training session.

Yuvraj did not seem to be in any trouble while executing the stylish shots, even stepping out to play exquisite strokes all around the park.

Also Read: Talented Cricketer Reveals Legendary Dhoni is Among His Favourite Sportspersons

Sharing the clip of his batting on social media, the World Cup-winning allrounder hinted at taking part in an upcoming event.

The video has gone viral, attracting over than one million views so far.

Advertisement

“Didn’t do too bad, did I? Super excited for what’s coming up," Yuvraj wrote in the caption.

The clip has created a big buzz among Yuvraj’s former teammates.

Harbhajan Singh was among the first to drop a comment under the video.

WATCH: Virat Kohli Trains Hard in Gym Ahead of Asia Cup 2022

He, in Punjabi, said, “Magro Ja Ke [From the behind.]" To this, Yuvraj replied with a Zany emoji.

For Indian opening batter Shikhar Dhawan wrote Yuvraj’s “class is permanent."

Wicketkeeper-batter Naman Ojha who played along with Yuvraj in the opening season of Legends Cricket League, asked, “Paji, practice started? [Bro, you have started practice?]"

Former West Indies batter Brian Lara spoke for all of us when he wrote, “What’s coming up?"

Devastating West Indies batter Chris Gayle said, “Well, Come back, Yuvraj Singh."

Advertisement

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana also made an appearance in the comment section. He was quick to identify the cricket ground and said, “PCA Mohali."

Fans were expecting to see the prolific all-rounder in the upcoming edition of Legends Cricket League but Yuvraj will not be a part of the tournament.

He announced his retirement from international cricket back in June 2019 with his last international match coming back in June 30, 2017 - an ODI against West Indies.

Yuvraj’s last T20I match was in February 2017 against England.

Advertisement

In IPL, Yuvraj was last seen in action while playing for Mumbai Indians during a match against Chennai Super Kings in April 2019.

Legends Cricket League will get underway with a charity match between India Maharajas and World Giants scheduled to be played on September 16 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Former India skipper and the current Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly will lead the India Maharajas side as England’s former World Cup-winning skipper Eoin Morgan will handle the leadership duties for the World Giants.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here