'Super Friendship Since I Recruited Him For RCB': Vijay Mallya Catches up With Chris Gayle

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore owner Vijay Mallya has shared picture with cricketer Chris Gayle after catching up with the batting superstar. Gayle joined RCB when Mallya co-owned the IPL franchise as he went on to score truckloads of runs during his stint with them.

“Great to catch up with my good friend Christopher Henry Gayle @henrygayle, the Universe Boss. Super friendship since I recruited him for RCB. Best acquisition of a player ever," Mallya wrote on Twitter as he shared a picture with Gayle on Twitter.

Mallya, a liquid baron, is wanted in India on money laundering and other charges. He’s on bail in the UK as of now.

Gayle linked up with RCB in 2011 and had a fruitful stint with the team till 2017 before Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab) landed him for Rs 2 crore at the IPL 2018 auction.

The 42-year-old has played 142 matches in IPL, scored 4965 runs at 39.72 and a strike-rate of 148.96. He has scored six centuries and 31 fifties as well.

However, he Gayle withdrew out of IPL mega auction citing bubble-fatigue. And later in an interview, revealed that he felt not being treated and respected properly forced him to make that decision.

Though Gayle has declared he will be available for the next season.

“For the last couple of years, the way the IPL went about, I felt like I wasn’t treated properly. So I thought ‘okay, you (Gayle) didn’t get the respect you deserved after you did so much for the sport and IPL.’ So I said ‘okay, that’s it, I’m not going to bother to enter the draft,’ so I left it as it is. There is always going to life after cricket so I’m just trying to adapt to normality," he told Mirror.co.uk.

“Next year I’m coming back, they need me!" he added.

Apart from RCB, Gayle gas represented the likes of Kolkata Knight Riders and PBKS in IPL.

