Super Kings Academy to Expand its Wings; Sets up First Franchise-owned Centre at MS Dhoni Global School in Hosur

After Chennai and Salem, Super Kings Academy is all set to expand its wings with the inauguration of its next cricket facility at Hosur. Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni inaugurated the Super Kings Academy at the MS Dhoni Global School, Hosur on Monday. MS Dhoni Global School is the first franchise-owned Super Kings Academy in India.

Super Kings Academy, currently located in two centres - Chennai & Salem - will get underway in Hosur from January 2023. Talking about the Super Kings Academy in Hosur, CSKCL CEO Mr K.S. Viswanathan said,

“We are excited about this new journey. When we launched the Super Kings Academy in two centres during April this year, we wanted to spread our wings to other parts of the state and country as well. Glad that we now have a centre here in Hosur. The presence of our charismatic skipper Dhoni will definitely inspire each and everyone here.

“We have always wanted to give back to the sport and this is a great opportunity for us to share our experience and nurture the future generation of cricketers. We will also be relaunching Junior Super Kings this year. Initiatives like Super Kings Academy and Junior Super Kings will help discover more talents across Tamil Nadu.

“Cricket has evolved over the years and there have been many changes in the coaching structure and fitness levels of players. With dedicated coaches and state-of-the-art infrastructure, Super Kings Academy will provide top-notch coaching. I assure all the parents that not only will the kids be good cricketers, but they will also be good human beings and that’s our motto."

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni said: “Whenever I go to any school, it’s like a time machine… I straight away go back to the time I spent at my school. I always believe it’s one of the best times you can have. There are studies, and games… but the time that you spend at school never comes back. You always have fond memories. You make friends over here that will stay with you for a very long time. But what is also important is that school is the period where your character develops…it’s the small characteristics that you want to make them strong…simple things such as…you want to be punctual…you want to be disciplined…you want to respect the elders and teachers…you want to keep learning every day. Always felt school was the period where once you have a strong character, it stays with you for a very long time and it actually defines you. Make the most of the time that you have right now. Make the most of all the infrastructure that is around you.

“School, at times, when we were growing up was always thought upon as a place where you study but I feel the sport is an equal part of a school. Make the most of all the sporting facilities that you have got. Compete…be always there…take up a fight to win a game. Always try to be the best human possible because this is the phase that is very critical and the most important thing is to enjoy this phase.

If you keep doing the small things right, it will really help. Do the time management right…24 hours is a lot of time. You can study, you can play…you can get time for yourself. It’s all about time management. Have a lot of fun, don’t take a lot of stress."

Vineeth Chandrasekar, Co-founder and Director, of MS Dhoni Global School, said: “We are excited to partner with Super Kings Academy. There is a tremendous interest in cricket in Hosur and this will be a wonderful opportunity for the youngsters to build their game to the next level. With top-class infrastructure and coaching, I’m sure we can nurture the next generation of cricketers from the region."

The Super Kings Academy in Hosur is a state-of-the-art facility with eight pitches which includes turf for practice and a turf-wicket ground for matches.

