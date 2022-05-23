Supernovas vs Trailblazers Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Defending champions Trailblazers will be taking on Supernovas in the inaugural match of the Women’s T20 Challenge 2022. The match between Trailblazers and Supernovas will be played at the MCA Stadium, in Pune. Notably, the Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 is taking place after a gap of two years.

Trailblazers under the leadership of Smriti Mandhana will be aiming to replicate their last season’s performance. On the other hand, Supernovas, led by Harmanpreet Kaur will be eager to start their Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 on a winning note in order to secure their third title.

Apart from Trailblazers and Supernovas, Deepti Sharma-led Velocity will also be taking part in the Women’s T20 Challenge. Velocity will kick off their Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 campaign on Tuesday against Supernovas.

Ahead of today’s Women’s T20 Challenge T20 match between Trailblazers and Supernovas; here is all you need to know:

What date Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 match between Supernovas (SW) and Trailblazers (TBA) will be played?

The 1st Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 match between Supernovas (SW) and Trailblazers (TBA) will take place on May 23, Monday.

Where will the Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 match Supernovas (SW) and Trailblazers (TBA) be played?

The match between Supernovas (SW) and Trailblazers (TBA) will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Pune.

What time will the Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 match Supernovas (SW) and Trailblazers (TBA) begin?

The match between Supernovas (SW) and Trailblazers (TBA) will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Supernovas (SW) vs Trailblazers (TBA) match?

Supernovas (SW) vs Trailblazers (TBA) match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Supernovas (SW) vs Trailblazers (TBA) match?

Supernovas (SW) vs Trailblazers (TBA) match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Supernovas (SW) and Trailblazers (TBA) Possible Starting XI:

Supernovas Predicted Starting Line-up: Deandra Dottin, Priya Punia, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Sune Luus, Harleen Deol, Taniya Bhatia (wicketkeeper), Pooja Vastrakar, Sophie Ecclestone, Alana King, Mansi Joshi, Meghna Singh

Trailblazers Predicted Starting Line-up: Smriti Mandhana (captain), Hayley Matthews, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sharmin Akhter, Sabbhineni Meghana, Richa Ghosh (wicketkeeper), Sophia Dunkley, Poonam Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Salma Khatun

