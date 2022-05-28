Supernovas vs Velocity Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Women's T20 Challenge 2022 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

A cranking game of cricket is expected at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Saturday, May 28 as Supernovas will lock horns with Velocity in the final of the Women’s T20 Challenge 2022. This will be the second time that the two teams will play against each other this season.

In their first game, Velocity had an upper hand as they defeated Supernovas by seven wickets. The team chased the score of 151 runs with ease as Laura Wolvaardt scored 51 runs off 35 balls.

Supernovas ended the league round at the top of the table as before losing to Velocity, the team hammered Trailblazers by a massive 49 runs. Velocity are placed a rung below Supernovas as they lost their second game to Trailblazers by 16 runs.

Advertisement

When will the Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 match Supernovas (SUP) vs Velocity (VEL) start?

The finale of Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 match will be played at 07:30 pm IST on May 28, Saturday.

Where will the Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 match Supernovas (SUP) vs Velocity (VEL) be played?

The match will be played at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

What time will the Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 match Supernovas (SUP) vs Velocity (VEL) begin?

The match will begin at 07:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Supernovas (SUP) vs Velocity (VEL) match?

Supernovas vs Velocity match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Supernovas (SUP) vs Velocity (VEL) match?

Advertisement

Supernovas vs Velocity match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

SUP vs VEL Women’s T20 Challenge 2022, Supernovas probable playing XI against Velocity: Harleen Deol, Taniya Bhatia, Priya Punia, Deandra Dottin, Harmanpreet Kaur, Sune Luus, Meghana Singh, V Chandu, Pooja Vastrakar, Alana King, Sophie Ecclestone

SUP vs VEL Women’s T20 Challenge 2022, Velocity probable playing XI against Supernovas: Yastika Bhatia, Kiran Navgire, Shafali Verma, Nattakan Chantham, Laura Wolvaardt, Kate Cross, Ayabonga Khaka, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Simran Bahadur

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here