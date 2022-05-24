Supernovas vs Velocity Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Women's T20 Challenge 2022 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Supernovas and Velocity will square offfor the first time in the Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 on Tuesday, May 24, at the MCA Stadium. Supernovas will have the momentum on their side as they defeated Trailblazers in their opening game by 49 runs.

Batting first, Supernovas posted the highest-ever total in the league’s history, i.e 163 runs. Chasing the total, Trailblazers made a good start. However, they failed to express themselves properly as Pooja Vastrakar returned with a four-wicket haul. The crushing victory in the curtain-raiser has made Supernovas one of the favourites for lifting the cup.

Velocity, on the other hand, will be playing their opening game of the 2022 edition on Tuesday. The team has undergone a massive change since the last season. Deepti Sharma has been handed the leadership responsibilities in the absence of Mithali Raj.

Velocity have a good squad at their disposal with players like Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Yastika Bhatia, Ayabonga Khaka, and Kate Cross in their ranks.

When will the Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 match Supernovas (SUP) vs Velocity (VEL) start?

The second Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 match will be played at 03:30 pm IST on May 24, Tuesday.

Where will the Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 match Supernovas (SUP) vs Velocity (VEL) be played?

The match will be played at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

What time will the Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 match Supernovas (SUP) vs Velocity (VEL) begin?

The match will begin at 03:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Supernovas (SUP) vs Velocity (VEL) match?

Supernovas vs Velocity match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Supernovas (SUP) vs Velocity (VEL) match?

Supernovas vs Velocity match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

SUP vs VEL Women’s T20 Challenge 2022, Supernovas probable playing XI against Velocity: Alana King, V Chandu, Deandra Dottin, Priya Punia, Sune Luus, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Sophie Ecclestone, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Harleen Deol, Taniya Bhatia (wk)

SUP vs VEL Women’s T20 Challenge 2022, Velocity probable playing XI against Supernovas: Ayabonga Khaka, Radha Yadav, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Laura Wolvaardt, KP Navgire, Sushma Verma, Sneh Rana, Kate Cross, Maya Sonawane, Nattakn Chantam, Deepti Sharma (c)

