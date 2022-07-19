SUR vs ESS Dream11 Team Prediction: Surrey vs Essex, Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for County Championship 2022, Match 84, The Oval, London, 3:30 pm IST

SUR vs ESS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s SUR vs ESS County Championship 2022 Match 84 between Surrey vs Essex: Surrey (SUR) will lock horns against Essex (ESS) in the 84th match of the County Championship 2022 on Tuesday, July 19. The Match will be played at the iconic Oval stadium in London at 3:30 pm IST.

Surrey overcame Yorkshire by four wickets in the previous County match. Rory Burns and Ben Foakes put up an amazing display of batting as the two were instrumental in Surrey’s win. Pacer Jamie Overton was on the money and scalped six wickets for Surrey in the match. Surrey are currently at the top of the Division One group with 165 points with five wins.

In their previous County fixture, Essex were outstanding and defeated Gloucestershire by nine wickets. They registered their fourth win of the tournament riding on a terrific batting performance from veteran Alastair Cook. The team is currently at the fourth position in the standings with 118 points in their kitty.

Both the teams will be hoping to continue their winning streak and keep the momentum going. The encounter will be an enthralling one to watch as both teams have some world-class players in their arsenal.

Ahead of the match between Surrey vs Essex; here is everything you need to know:

SUR vs ESS Telecast

The match between Surrey and Essex will not be telecast in India.

SUR vs ESS Live Streaming

The match between Surrey and Essex will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SUR vs ESS Match Details

The SUR vs ESS match will be played at the Oval, London on Tuesday, July 19, at 3:30 pm IST.

SUR vs ESS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Alastair Cook

Vice-Captain: Will Jacks

Suggested Playing XI for SUR vs ESS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Ben Foakes

Batsmen: Rory Burns, Alastair Cook, Hashim Amla, Dan Lawrence

All-rounders: Will Jacks, Shane Snater, Ryan Patel

Bowlers: Jamie Overton, Aaron Beard, Jamie Porter

Surrey vs Essex Possible Starting XI:

Surrey Predicted Starting Line-up: Ryan Patel, Rory Burns (c), Hashim Amla, Jamie Smith, Ben Foakes (wk), Will Jacks, Aaron Hardie, Jamie Overton, Thomas Lawes, Conor McKerr, Daniel Worrall.

Essex Predicted Starting Line-up: Alastair Cook, Tom Westley (c), Nick Browne, Dan Lawrence, Paul Walter, Matt Critchley, Shane Snater, Adam Rossington (wk), Simon Harmer, Aaron Beard, Jamie Porter.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here