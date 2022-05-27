SUR vs GLA Dream11 Prediction Fantasy Cricket, Vitality T20 Blast 2022: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs, May 27, 11 PM IST

SUR vs GLA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Vitality T20 Blast 2022 match between Surrey and Glamorgan: Chris Jordan’s Surrey will kickstart their campaign in the Vitality T20 Blast 2022 with a battle against Glamorgan. The two teams will take the field against each other at the Kennington Oval in London on Friday, May 27.

After winning their first game against Sussex, Glamorgan have taken second place in the South Group points tally. Michael Hogan’s three-wicket haul restricted Sussex to 150 runs in their 20 overs. David Lloyd & Men chased 151 runs within 18.5 overs. Sam Northeast was the top run-getter with 63 runs off 52 balls.

Surrey will hope for a better run this season. They endured a tough time last season as they failed to qualify for the playoffs due to a low net run rate as compared to Hampshire. Surrey won six matches while losing five games to occupy the fifth place in the South Group standings.

Ahead of the match between Surrey and Glamorgan, here is everything you need to know:

SUR vs GLA Telecast

Surrey vs Glamorgan game will not be telecast in India.

SUR vs GLA Live Streaming

The Vitality T20 Blast 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SUR vs GLA Match Details

SUR vs GLA match will be played at the Kennington Oval in London at 11:00 PM IST on May 27, Friday.

SUR vs GLA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Jason Roy

Vice-captain: Sam Northeast

Suggested Playing XI for SUR vs GLA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Laurie Evans

Batters: Jason Roy, Sam Northeast, Marnus Labuschagne

All-rounders: Sunil Narine, Michael Neser, Sam Curran, Will Jacks

Bowlers: Michael Hogan, Chris Jordan, Jamie Overton

SUR vs GLA Probable XIs

Surrey: Laurie Evans, Sam Curran, Jason Roy, Will Jacks, Ollie Pope, Rory Burns, Dan Moriarty, Reece Topley, Sunil Narine, Jamie Overton, Chris Jordan (c)

Glamorgan: Marnus Labuschagne, David Lloyd (c), Sam Northeast, Kiran Carlson, Andrew Salter, James Weighell, Prem Sisodiya, Michael Hogan, Chris Cooke (wk), Joe Cooke, Michael Neser

