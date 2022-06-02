SUR vs HAM Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs T20 BLAST 2022, Surrey vs Hampshire, June 2, 2022, Kennington Oval, 11 PM IST

SUR vs HAM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s T20 BLAST 2022 match 34 between Surrey vs Hampshire: Hampshire is all set to take on Surrey in the South Group fixture in the T20 BLAST 2022. Hampshire see themselves in a slump after three defeats and are desperate to register a victory. They will also be keen to drastically improve their net run rate. Hampshire are currently at the bottom of the table and will need some consistent performances to climb to the top.
On the contrary, the Surrey team are currently at the 3rd position in the table. Surrey posses an array of elite T20 match-winners like the West Indian duo of Sunil Narine and Kieron Pollard. They will be eager to secure a win against a low spirited Hampshire squad.
Will Jacks was outstanding for Surrey in their previous match as he compiled a steady 51run inning with 3 sixes and 4 fours. Meanwhile, Sam Curran’s all round abilities will also be crucial for Surrey to clinch a victory. Hampshire will look up to their star man, James Vince for inspiration both as a batsman and as the captain of the team.
Ahead of the match between Surrey vs Hampshire; here is everything you need to know:
SUR vs HAM Telecast
The match will not be telecast in India.
SUR vs HAM Live Streaming
The match will be live streamed on Fancode app and website.
SUR vs HAM Match Details
The SUR vs HAM match will be played at Kennington Oval, London, June 2, 2022 at 11:00 pm IST
SUR vs HAM Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain: Jason Roy
Vice-Captain: Kieron Pollard
Suggested Playing XI for SUR vs HAM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
Wicketkeeper: Ben Foakes
Batters: Jason Roy, Ollie Pope, James Vince, Ross Whiteley
All-rounder: Sunil Narine, James Fuller, Sam Curran, Kieron Pollard
Bowlers: Kyle Abbott , Chris Jordan
Surrey vs Hampshire Possible XIs
Surrey Predicted Line-up: Jason Roy, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes , Hashim Amla, , Kieron Pollard, Rory Burns, Sam Curran, Sunil Narine, Tom Curran, Kemar Roach, Chris Jordan
Hampshire Predicted Line-up: James Vince, Ben McDermott, Aneurin Donald, Nick Gubbins, Liam Dawson, Ross Whiteley, James Fuller, Kyle Abbott, Brad Wheal, Nathan Ellis, Keith Barker
