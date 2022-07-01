SUR vs KET Dream11 Team Prediction: Surrey vs Kent, Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs

SUR vs KET Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s SUR vs KET Vitality Blast 2022 match 113 between Surrey vs Kent:

Surrey are all set to take on Kent in the Vitality Blast 2022 league on Friday, July 1. The match will be played at the Oval in London and is scheduled to begin at 11:00 pm IST.

Surrey have lost their winning momentum after losing their last two matches of the league. After an impressive nine-win streak, Surrey first lost against Sussex and then were beaten by Essex by 43 runs in their last match. The batting line-up that looked pretty solid throughout the tournament is facing serious collapses as Surrey were all out for just 155 runs against Sussex and lost 9 wickets while playing Essex. They will be hoping to make a comeback against Kent on Friday.

Kent lost three matches on the trot after which they finally managed to secure a hard-fought win against Sussex. Kent bowlers restricted Sussex for 158 runs. The target was easily chased down by a solid partnership between opener Joe Denly (58) and captain Sam Billings (43*).

Kent will be looking to secure another win and close the gap in the points table. Surrey are still at the first position in the points table but they will have to get back to winning ways in order to maintain their spot at the top.

Ahead of the match between Surrey vs Kent; here is everything you need to know:

SUR vs KET Telecast

The match between Surrey and Kent will not be telecast in India.

SUR vs KET Live Streaming

The match between Surrey and Kent will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SUR vs KET Match Details

The SUR vs KET match will be played at the Oval, London on Friday, July 1, at 11:00 pm IST.

SUR vs KET Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Sam Curran

Vice-Captain: Ollie Pope

Suggested Playing XI for SUR vs KET Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Jordan Cox, William Buttleman

Batsmen: Joe Denly, Ollie Pope, Rory Burns, Jason Roy

All-rounders: Sam Curran, Grant Stewart

Bowlers: Jamie Overton, Fred Klaassen, Sunil Narine

Surrey vs Kent Possible Starting XI:

Surrey Predicted Starting Line-up: Ollie Pope, Rory Burns, William Buttleman (wk), Jason Roy, Ryan Patel, Ben Geddes, Sunil Narine, Sam Curran, Thomas Lawes, Tom Curran, Jamie Overton

Kent Predicted Starting Line-up: Joe Denly, Tawanda Muyeye, Jordan Cox (wk), Alex Blake, Jack Leaning, George Linde, Grant Stewart, Qais Ahmad, Matt Milnes, Fred Klaassen, Jaskaran Singh

