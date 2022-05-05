SUR vs NOR Dream11 Live Streaming Details And Dream11 Prediction For County Championship Match

SUR vs NOR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s County Championship 2022 match between Surrey and Northamptonshire: Northamptonshire will hope to register their first win in the County Championship 2022 as they will fight a battle with Northamptonshire on Thursday. Kennington Oval in London will be conducting the game from May 05 to May 08.

Surrey are currently at the top of the points table. They have featured in four league matches. Surrey won two games while their two matches ended in a draw. The team is heading into the Thursday match on the back of a tie game against Gloucestershire. Chris Dent and Marcus Harris were the star players for the team as they hammered 207 and 124 runs respectively.

Northamptonshire, on the other hand, are yet to win a County Championship 2022 game as all three games ended in a draw. In their last game against Essex, the team scored 390 runs on the back of a century by Luke Procter. The team didn’t get a chance to bat for the second time.

Ahead of the match between Surrey and Northamptonshire, here is everything you need to know:

SUR vs NOR Telecast

Surrey vs Northamptonshire game will not be telecast in India

SUR vs NOR Live Streaming

The County Championship 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SUR vs NOR Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Kennington Oval in London at 03:30 PM IST on May 05, Thursday.

SUR vs NOR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Rob Keogh

Vice-Captain: Ollie Pope

Suggested Playing XI for SUR vs NOR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Ben Foakes

Batters: Rory Burns, Ollie Pope, Will Young

All-rounders: Sam Curran, Rob Keogh, Luke Procter

Bowlers: Saif Zaib, Reece Topley, Ben Sanderson, Daniel Worrall

SUR vs NOR Probable XIs

Surrey: Daniel Worrall, Rory Burns (c), Ben Foakes, Hashim Amla, Ollie Pope, Jamie Smith, Sam Curran, Jordan Clark, Reece Topley, Colin de Grandhomme, Will Jacks

Northamptonshire: Rob Keogh, Saif Zaib, Lewis McManus, Ricardo Vasconcelos (c), Will Young, Emilio Gay, Tom Taylor, Matthew Kelly, Gareth Berg, Ben Sanderson, Luke Procter

