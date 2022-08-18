'Sure Shot Selection in T20 WC': Netizens go Crazy Over Deepak Chahar's Fiery Comeback After 6 Months | WATCH

All eyes were on Deepak Chahar when Indian skipper KL Rahul confirmed that the speedster has been included in the playing XI for the first ODI against Zimbabwe on Thursday. The fans were curious to see how the former would perform as he was making a comeback after a 6-month injury layoff. As expected, the right arm quick went off to a rollicking start on his return, snaring three Zimbabwe batters inside 11 overs.

Chahar provided the opening breakthrough after visiting skipper Rahul opted to bowl first. The speedster from Agra opened the gateway of wickets in the seventh over, getting the better of opener Innocent Kaia with a short ball that was just outside off. The batter went for the pull shot but got a thick top-edge and Sanju Samson took the catch after a juggling act.

In his next over, Chahar began with an outswinger that tempted Tadiwanashe Marumani to go for the drive without proper footwork. The ball took a bottom edge of the latter’s bat and Sanju took it cleanly this time. The Indian pacer then trapped Wessely Madhevere in front on the first ball of the 11th over, reducing Zimbabwe to 31/4.

Chahar’s phenomenal comeback set social media ablaze as the fans were enlightened by the fast bowler’s mayhem in Harare. Here’s how they reacted:

Prior to the start of the play, Chahar had a conversation with cricketer-turned-commentator Rohan Gavaskar and said not only just bowling but the pacer has been working on his batting as well.

“It was a long vacation for me. Now fully fit and back. Tough competition in the Indian team and it has been high since I started playing. If I get an opportunity, I can do the job with the new ball and bat in the lower order. It is about performing, and I don’t think about opportunities. It should help the seam bowlers due to the cool breeze. The stats also suggest that it helps fast bowlers early in the morning. I have been working on my batting for many years, but I get very less opportunities. Last year I batted in just four matches, and I did well, so hoping to do well if I get a chance," Chahar said.

