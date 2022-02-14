Suresh Raina Finds No Takers in IPL Mega Auction; Fans Thank Chinna Thala on Twitter

Suresh Raina, an IPL staple, will not be seeing dazzling in the league in the upcoming season after he went unsold during the two-day mega auction in Bengaluru. Raina was expected to be a big draw at the event considering his incredible record in the league over the years but surprisingly, he found no takers.

In 205 IPL matches, Raina has scored 5528 runs including a century and 39 fifties. His tally of runs is the fourth best in the 14-year history of the league.

He played all his IPL matches for four-time champions Chennai Super Kings except for the two seasons when the franchise was suspended from the league. During that period, Raina led now defunct Gujarat Lions for the two seasons.

Fans on Twitter expressed their sadness with few even criticising CSK for not buying him at the mega auction.

Raina announced his retirement from international cricket in August 2020 alongside MS Dhoni. Later that year, he opted out of IPL in UAE to citing personal reason and having linked up with the squad before returning home.

He did return for CSK the following season and scored 160 runs in 11 innings including a half-century.

