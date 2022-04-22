Suresh Raina Lauds MS Dhoni For His Match-Winning Knock, Calls It A 'Much Needed Inning'

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have registered a stunningvictory over Mumbai Indians (MI) by three wickets in a last-ball thriller at the DY Patil Stadium. The battle between the two teams, in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, was a see-sawing match, which went right down to the wire. But it was MS Dhoni that guided the defending champions to get past the finish line. CSK fans couldn’t keep calm, while Dhoni smashed the balls out of the park. Many former cricketers stepped forward to praise the former Indian skipper. This included Dhoni’s former CSK teammate Suresh Raina, who lauded Chennai for the win and gave him a special mention.

Raina shared two images, one of them featured Dhoni hitting the winning runs, while the other had skipper Ravindra Jadeja bowing down to MSD. Calling it “the most awaited match of the tournament", Raina wrote that it was “a much needed innings by our very own MS Dhoni bhai at the end." The cricketer stated that it is “always a delight" to watch Dhoni play. Further, he congratulated the CSK team on another massive win.

Batting first, Mumbai Indians posted a total of 155/7 owing to Tilak Varma’s 43-ball 51. In reply, the CSK struggled right from the beginning. They kept losing wickets at regular intervals and in the 13th over of the chase, the franchise was reduced to 88/4 Shivam Dube‘s dismissal. With almost no boundaries coming in, the asking rate got steeper at the death overs. MI bowlers, quite rightly, applied the stranglehold on CSK and the match appeared to be slipping from the hands of the latter. But Dhoni ensured to bring two points to his team, following which he performed the finisher’s role to perfection.

The veteran hit pacer Jaydev Unadkat for 17 runs, in the last over, which included a six and two fours. Dhoni scored the winning boundary on the final ball to take CSK to an emphatic win. He remained unbeaten on 28 runs from 13 deliveries with a strike rate of 215.4.

With this CSK registered their second victory in the ongoing season while Mumbai hit a new low, with their playoff hopes quickly diminishing.

